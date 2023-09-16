Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

