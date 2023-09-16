Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

