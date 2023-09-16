Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

