Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

