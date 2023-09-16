Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $200,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

