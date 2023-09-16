Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

