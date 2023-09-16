Rithm Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

