Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $2,048,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

