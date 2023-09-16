Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $934.86 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,775.28 or 0.06693633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $934.86 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 526,599 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 526,432.68120133 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,781.68674376 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,383,180.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

