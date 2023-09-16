Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $1,210,083.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $20,688.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

