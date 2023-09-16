Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $495.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

