Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $113,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 392.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

RY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,803. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

