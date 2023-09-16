Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 2.2 %

BKD stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.43.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,806,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,061,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 821,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

