RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.84. 547,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,396,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RPC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RPC by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.