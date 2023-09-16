RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

