RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. RTX has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in RTX by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

