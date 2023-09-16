RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

