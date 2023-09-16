Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

