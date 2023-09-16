Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 377,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,114,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $880.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,528.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

