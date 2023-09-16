Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.