Savior LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savior LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 99,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 59,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.