SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.17

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About SBI

(Get Free Report)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.