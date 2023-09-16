Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.00

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.98), with a volume of 203251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($2.97).

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market cap of £288.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,008.33 and a beta of 0.56.

About Schroder Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.