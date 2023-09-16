SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells $12,586.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $12,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,770 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $23,151.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jesus Llorca sold 5,687 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $73,987.87.

On Monday, July 24th, Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $28,919.28.

On Friday, July 21st, Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,132.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $36,858.69.

NYSE SMHI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,854 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,314,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 185,107 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

