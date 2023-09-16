Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke Sells 7,832 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

