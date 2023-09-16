Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.11. 3,078,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

