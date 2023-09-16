Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.60

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.31 ($0.04), with a volume of 7096356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.05.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

