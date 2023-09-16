Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRNY. Societe Generale downgraded Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.67) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Investec raised Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,966.00.
Severn Trent Trading Down 2.0 %
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
