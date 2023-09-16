Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRNY. Societe Generale downgraded Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.67) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Investec raised Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,966.00.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRNY

Severn Trent Trading Down 2.0 %

About Severn Trent

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.