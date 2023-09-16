SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,787 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

