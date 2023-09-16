SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

