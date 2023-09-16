SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 482.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.12 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,112. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

