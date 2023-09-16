SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 589.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.18.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.