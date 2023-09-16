SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

