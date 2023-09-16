SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.55 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

