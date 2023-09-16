SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

