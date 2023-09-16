SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.74 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

