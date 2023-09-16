SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

