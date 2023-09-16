Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 130,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.1% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

