Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

