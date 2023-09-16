Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Chemring Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 332.50 ($4.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

