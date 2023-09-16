Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Chemring Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £802.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 332.50 ($4.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Chemring Group
