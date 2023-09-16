Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 77.8%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,908.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,705 shares of company stock worth $190,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.34 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

