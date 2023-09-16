Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Declines By 26.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 728,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CFO Michelle D. Esterman bought 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,414.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. acquired 27,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle D. Esterman acquired 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,414.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,334 shares of company stock worth $300,002 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

