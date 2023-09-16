Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 27.1%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.61. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

