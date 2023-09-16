Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases By 31.5%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.75. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 306,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

