Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declines By 27.6%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

