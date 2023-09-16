Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 135.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.