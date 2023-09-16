Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 135.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

