Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 172.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Procure Space ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ UFO opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $21.81.
Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Procure Space ETF
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
Featured Stories
