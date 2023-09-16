Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Grows By 172.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UFO opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

