Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Declines By 22.3%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $58,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,637 shares of company stock worth $2,152,831 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 988,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,161. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

