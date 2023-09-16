Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 44.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.20. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

