Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Grows By 21.8%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:TORO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

